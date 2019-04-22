Poll: Which comedian would you vote for as Prime Minister?

Have your say

Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, who played a fictional president on Ukrainian TV, was voted in as the country’s actual president in a landslide victory on Sunday (April 21).

Mr Zelensky beat the incumbent president Petro Poroshenko with 73 per cent of the vote.

Who is Volodymyr Zelensky?

Before beginning his career as a politician, the newly elected president played a character in the TV show Servant of the People who accidentally becomes the Ukrainian president.

Mr Zelensky ran under a party with the same name as his show where his character, a teacher who goes viral after an expletive filled rant, is elected president.

Which comedian would you vote in as Prime Minister?

With Brexit extended further into the future and no election having to be run until 2022, which comedian would you choose to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?

Would it be the popular and floppy-haired Michael McIntyre, or Al Murray who ran in the 2015 election as a parody candidate?

Or maybe you would prefer Sandi Toksvig who helped launch the Women’s Equality Party, or the controversial Frankie Boyle?

Have your say in our poll.