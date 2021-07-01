Polls close in Batley and Spen by-election

Labour party candidate Kim Leadbeater leaves Norristhorpe United Reformed Church polling station after casting her vote in the West Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Votes are now being counted for the 16 candidates, including Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, who is defending the 3,525 majority for Labour, and Ryan Stephenson, the Leeds councillor who is the Conservative candidate.

The chances of Ms Leadbeater keeping the seat for Sir Keir Starmer’s party narrowed after controversial former Bradford MP George Galloway entered the race for his own Workers Party.

Mr Galloway - who was seen campaigning around Batley in an open top bus blaring England football anthem 'Three Lions' on Thursday - has previously said he wants to win over Labour voters in the seat to topple Sir Keir from the leadership.

Labour MP Naz Shah who unseated Mr Galloway in Bradford West in 2015 said the campaign had highlighted the “nastiness” and “misogyny” of his politics.

Tensions between Mr Galloway’s Workers Party and Labour supporters made the campaign increasingly bitter, with the most controversial arguments centring on the parties’ stance on international issues, including Kashmir and Palestine, as they battled to secure votes in the area’s various Asian communities.

Labour activists have alleged they were pelted with eggs and kicked in the head while on the campaign trail at the weekend.

Shadow communities minister Ms Shah told The Yorkshire Post: "It’s like a circus in town, and the circus act is really really popular, the circus doesn’t stick around long, he’s going to be moving on, it's what he does that’s his trademark. I don't expect anything different here.”

Ms Shah described politics as “deeper than” getting “lots of people on an open top bus because the weather’s really nice.”

She said: “Batley and Spen deserves the best.

"Batley and Spen deserves a person who is from there, from the people for the people and that’s what we’ll get from Kim Leadbeater if she’s elected in the morning.”

“People have seen it’s really laid bare some of the misogyny, some of the nastiness that comes with the character in town, I think that’s what’s been exposed,” she later added.

Ms Leadbeater told The Yorkshire Post on Monday she was “just going to rise above the unacceptable behaviour and just try to stay as positive as possible".

The Batley and Spen poll was triggered back in May when Labour’s Tracy Brabin stood down to become the mayor of West Yorkshire.

Bookmakers have Mr Stephenson as the favourite to take the seat for the Conservatives for the first time since 1997, but it has been reported that Labour leader Sir Keir will not stand down if the party lose this third by-election in a row.

Sir Keir’s spokesman previously insisted he is on a “four-year path” to lead the party back into power and would not leave the role if he saw another electoral defeat.

Labour lost Hartlepool in its traditional heartlands to the Conservatives in May and it also polled poorly in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.