Prime Minister's aide swears live on television after journalist quizzes Boris Johnson during visit to Yorkshire marginal seat

One of Boris Johnson's aides swore live on television after a journalist tried to get the prime minister to agree to an interview.

The prime minister was loading crates of milk and juice bottles onto a delivery vehicle in Yeadon, on the outskirts of Leeds, on his last day of campaigning ahead of tomorrow's General Election when he was approached by a reporter from ITV.

Jonathan Swain asked Mr Johnson to take part in a live interview with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

"Morning Prime Minister will you come on Good Morning Britain and deliver on your promise to talk to Piers and Susanna?" Mr Swain said.

"We're ready to go, we're live on ITV right now."

Mr Johnson's head of press Rob Oxley can then be heard saying "oh for f***'s sake."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson carries a crate during a visit to Greenside Farm Business Park. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Morgan and Ms Reid are heard expressing their shock on television before Mr Swain later says to Mr Oxley: "Do you want to tone your language down as well because people are watching this this morning."

The reporter again asks if Mr Johnson would appear on the programme, to which he replied: "Of course I will."

He's then seen walking away after loading crates into a vehicle at Greenside Farm Business Park.

Mr Swain asks for an interview again to which Mr Johnson says "I'll be with you in a second" and then walks into a fridge with staff from the business park.

Mr Morgan later said that Mr Oxley called in to the show to complain that he did not assault the reporter.

"He didn't assault our man Swain, alright he didn't assault him, what you were was extremely obnoxious, very aggressive, foul mouthed and repulsive," Mr Morgan said.