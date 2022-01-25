Prime Minister willing to speak to police in party investigation, but does not believe he has broken the law

Mr Johnson told the Commons he believes it is “right” that Metropolitan officers look into the allegations of gatherings, and he thinks that it will “help to draw a line under matters” which have dominated the news agenda for a number of weeks now.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said this afternoon that “everyone required will fully cooperate in any way they are asked”.

Pressed if Mr Johnson is willing to be interviewed by officers, his spokesman responded: “Anyone asked to will cooperate fully as you would expect.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to make a statement in the House of Commons, Westminster, after it was announced that Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into a "number of events" in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential beaches of coronavirus laws (PA)

Asked if the Prime Minister thinks he has not broken the law, the spokesman said: “I need to be cautious about what I say but I think that’s fair to say that he does not.”

The developments come after the Prime Minister’s place in Number 10 was plunged into flux once again on Tuesday morning, when Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force was looking at “a number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall over the last two years, following information that had been passed to them from the Sue Gray inquiry.

The announcement of the investigation has raised more questions about when the long-awaited report from civil servant Ms Gray will eventually be published, however it is understood that the police have raised no concerns about her findings being made public.

The Met had been under pressure to launch an investigation for weeks, with the Daily Mirror first reporting allegations of parties in No 10 during Covid restrictions two months ago.

Fresh allegations have emerged at a steady pace since then and have now totalled at least 19 separate events.

The latest emerged on Monday when Downing Street was forced to admit Mr Johnson had a birthday celebration inside No 10 during the first lockdown.

Downing Street conceded staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room following a meeting, after it was alleged 30 people attended and shared cake despite social mixing indoors being banned.

ITV News reported the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised the surprise get-together complete with a chorus of “happy birthday” on the afternoon of June 19 2020.

Interior designer Lulu Lytle admitted attending but insisted she was only present “briefly” while waiting to talk to Mr Johnson about the lavish refurbishments she was carrying out to the couple’s flat above No 11.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was understood to have briefly attended as the gathering was breaking up as he entered the room to attend a Covid strategy meeting.