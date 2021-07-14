Public could veto Government bit to reach net zero carbon emissions, report warns

Hilary Benn, Leeds Central MP and co-chair of the commission, said: “People must be at the heart of the UK’s rapid transition to net zero, or else – to put it bluntly – it won’t succeed.

The IPPR think-tank’s Environmental Justice Commission says local public transport should be upgraded and made free to all users throughout the UK by 2030, with free bus travel by 2025 as a first step.

Experts and political leaders behind the commission are calling for fairness and people to be put at the heart of the drive to hit national targets for net-zero carbon emissions and the restoration of nature. It comes with 100 days to go before the UK-hosted Cop26 global climate change summit being hosted in Glasgow in November.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a ten-point plan in November for what he described as a “green industrial revolution” as part of the Government’s bid to end its contribution to global warming by 2050.

But today’s report Fairness and Opportunity: A people-powered plan for the green transition, says that the UK is failing to ensure that the costs and benefits of the transition to net zero will be fairly shared.

It also says the Government has no coherent plan to make the most of the opportunities presented by this fundamental change in the country’s economic model. The commission was informed and driven to its recommendations by ‘citizens juries’ drawn from different walks of life, including people who had never been engaged in climate change discussions, in areas like the Tees Valley which is most likely to be impacted by the move to net zero.

Its 100-plus recommendations include launching a £7.5 billion-a-year “GreenGO scheme”, a financial one-stop shop akin to the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

This would help households switch to green alternatives on heating, home insulation and transport, enabling warmer, more affordable and greener homes and cleaner travel, the commission says.

The report also suggests offering all workers in high-carbon industries the right to retrain for new low-carbon jobs, while helping firms to make the transition. The commission, co-chaired by figures from the Conservative, Labour and Green parties, says the process should involve communities everywhere in decisions that will affect them, so that choices reflect local priorities and needs and secure more support.