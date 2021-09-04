Put Yorkshire's historic buildings to new use to drive post-Covid recovery, urges landmark report

The former prison in Northallerton is in the process of being transformed into a mixed-used development with retail and office space. Dominic Gibbons, Managing Director of the Wykelands Group, pictured at the site in 2019. Picture: Gary Longbottom

The study commissioned by the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Historic England states that while heritage attractions already support more than 40,000 jobs and are worth more than £2bn to the local economy, greater efforts to utilise and promote them could make the “contribution much more significant”.

While the report, which is called Celebrating Our Distinctive Heritage and is due to be officially published on Tuesday, is focused on York, North Yorkshire and East Riding, it is seen as a “blueprint” that can also be applied in other parts of the North.

The report includes specific recommendations on how to make improvements in six key areas - the city of York, market towns, coastal towns, lowland agricultural landscapes, estate landscapes and the uplands of the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales.

“The scale of the opportunity is huge,” it states. “The sheer numbers and diversity of our historic sites and the quality of the environments in which they are located creates opportunities for good growth throughout the area. Heritage assets have the potential to support sustainable economic reuse, and there are ample opportunities that creative approaches could unlock.

“The pandemic has provided a range of stark lessons on the resilience, potential – and vulnerabilities – of the region’s historic places. We must learn from them; adapting to the needs of the 21st century and the challenges we will face, not least in terms of decarbonisation and adapting to the effects of climate change.”

The document sets out a framework for delivering ‘win-win-win’ development in the region that is positive for local residents, the economy and the historic environment.

Helen Simpson, the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s chairwoman, said: “We have amazing historic assets right across North Yorkshire. Not only is that great for days out but actually there is economic regeneration potential in those assets as well.

“There is a real opportunity for some of the beautiful old buildings to discover a new lease of life and a new purpose. Looking both at Covid recovery but also future economic development, this is a really great time to trigger the debate which is what we are hoping we will start.”

As an example of what can be achieved, she cited the regeneration project which is seeing the former prison site in Northallerton being transformed into the new Treadmills development involving business start-ups being based in some of the old jail buildings.

“In North Yorkshire, there are some amazing buildings that have been looked after, there are some that have been patched up and just haven’t had what they deserve. We have some amazing places and it would be great to build their resilience and deliver on their potential whilst protecting their vulnerability.”