Queen's estate's rejected plan for Yorkshire castle cottage conversion is overturned

A rejected proposal submitted by the Queen’s estate to convert disused stables into a house within the boundary of a Doncaster castle has been given the go-ahead on appeal.

The Duchy of Lancaster – which manages the Sovereign’s land, estates and assets – wanted to renovate and alter the use of a cottage within the grounds of Tickhill Castle. The scheme also included converting the stables into a single property.

The grounds of Tickhill Castle

But on appeal, the Government planning inspectorate has ruled against Doncaster Council’s decision 12 months ago to reject the proposal.

Tickhill Castle: The secret Yorkshire castle open just one day each year

The original application was opposed by several residents and Tickhill councillor Martin Greenhalgh who said the building was not ‘structurally sound’.

But Graeme Chaulk, on behalf of the Queen’s estate, said this was not a ‘flatten and rebuild’ development.

Planning officers at the time of the hearing sided with the applicant and said the building was stable.

The Government planning inspectorate, listed only as ‘J Somers’, said the development would have ‘minimal interference’ with its surroundings.

But Conservative councillor Martin Greenhalgh, who represents Tickhill, said the ruling was a ‘troubling decision’.

“The cottage part is structurally sound but the issue is with stables. It’s a very disappointing and a troubling decision,” he said.

“I think it was misconstrued around the matter of the building being so close to a protected monument.

“Whoever is going to be trying to develop it will have problems with the stables.”

But ruling against the council, Mr Somers said: “I consider the harm caused to the listed buildings via their setting to be minor and related to the physical changes which would occur as a

result of the new residential use which would alter the existing form and function of the agricultural building and surrounding land.

“While minor, the development would result in ‘less than substantial’ harm.

“The benefits of the scheme include the use and refurbishment of a historic building with an optimal viable and long term use, as well as the supply of additional housing which are both important policy objectives.

“These benefits are sufficient to outweigh this minor harm caused to the designated heritage assets via their setting.”