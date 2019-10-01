Residents in some Barnsley suburbs found to be fly-tipping on their own doorstep

Householders have been blamed for 173 cases of fly-tipping in just seven localised areas of predominantly terraced streets around the centre of Barnsley in the space of six months.

A specialist officer now works to tackle tipping problems among residents and highlighted the cases during ‘walkabouts’ in the areas, where he also spotted 25 incidents of waste being allowed to build up in gardens, a situation where it can often spread to public streets.

Some of the cases are now being opened up for investigation, because fly-tipping is an offence, and intelligence information has also been gathered on an illegal but organised team who were collecting waste from householders for cash payment, before going on tip it rather than disposing of it correctly.

The officer’s investigations also led to a cannabis farm being discovered in Brinkman Street, off Sheffield Road, which led to police involvement.

Several of the zones targeted are close to the town centre, with streets at Measbrough Dyke and Stairfoot also included.

Coun Gill Carr praised the effect of work in the James Street area of Worsbrough Dale.