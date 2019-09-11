Residents offered council help to find a better home energy deal in Rotherham

Plans to introduce a domestic energy-switching scheme in Rotherham to help provide good value tariffs has passed a hurdle after winning approval from councillors responsible for scrutinising the authority’s decisions.

The idea of an energy switching scheme was approved late last year and officials have spent months selecting a suitable partner for the scheme.

Councillors on Rotherham Council’s scrutiny board were told the proposed scheme will involve a not for profit company, with no financial benefit for the council.

But it should benefit those who lack the confidence to switch suppliers for their gas and electricity without support.

An additional benefit is that it will provide opportunities to give advice on issues such as insulation, which could also help residents save money by using less fuel in the first place.

Councillors were told steps had been taken to ensure there was no financial risk to the council by getting involved in a market which was acknowledged to be affected by market volatility.

New tenants moving into council homes will automatically be put onto the new deal, unless the choose to opt out, and it is anticipated that will see around 3,000 people signed up within three years.

A marketing campaign will also be organised to help make sure the council gets information out to the sections of society which would benefit most that help to switch will be available, should they choose to do so.