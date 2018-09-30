Revised plans for rejected housing site near Boroughbridge

Revised plans for a housing development at the edge of a village near Boroughbridge have been submitted.

Developer Future Habitat Ltd is attempting to secure outline permission to build up to 31 houses on land east of Leeming Lane in Kirby Hill. An application for up to 50 homes on the agricultural land was rejected by the Harrogate Borough Council planning committee earlier this year.

Planning documents say there were concerns that, 'the site lies in an unsustainable location and the social and environmental harm resulting from residential development outweighs the benefits of delivering 50 dwellings.'

Future Habitat Ltd's Design and Access statement for the revised plan says: "On balance, it can be seen that this proposal will offer a quality development, contributing to a mix of housing stock within the vicinity in a manner that would complement and enhance the character and setting of the local area, whilst remaining compatible with the surrounding land uses."

Although not fixed the developer has indicated the site could contain a mix of two to four bedroom, two storey homes.

The previous application drew 69 objections.