Shoppers in the market town of Northallerton were digesting the news that Mr Sunak would not be the next prime minister in the late summer sunshine, saying they believed he would stick to his stated plan to continue to represent them.

Yesterday (Sep 5), it was announced Liz Truss had won the leadership contest, meaning she would become the next Prime Minister.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew James, 57, said: "Obviously I would have liked him to have won but it's no surprise and it will, hopefully, mean we will continue to see more of him up here. I think you'll find most people really like him here and hope he stays as the local MP."

Amanda Jenkins, 61, said: "I know there's speculation that he'll go abroad but I think he'll stay on and keep helping people out. He's done a lot in this area and I think people will remember what he did for the country with Covid and furlough and all that."

Karen Scott said: "I think he would have been a really good prime minister. He's done more for this country and this area than anybody else I can really think of. I'd rather he stay than go away and go abroad because he's a good man."

Ms Scott said she was unemployed and believed Mr Sunak had done a lot for people in her position.

Tony Cartwright said: "I'm not surprised. I never thought the Tories would go for Rishi for the top job. I'm not sure whether he will stay on in parliament. I hope he does, though."

Mr Sunak was first elected as MP for Richmond, which covers a huge swathe of rural North Yorkshire, in 2015 - taking over from the former Tory leader William Hague. In the 2019 general election, he secured a huge 27,210 majority.

The former chancellor has a constituency home in a large manor house in a village just outside Northallerton.

Mark Robson, the Tory leader of Hambleton Council, which covers part of the constituency, said local people will be disappointed that Mr Sunak lost but said it was important Ms Truss quickly addressed the economy and restored trust in the government.

He said: "The leadership contest has been going on for 50-odd days, or whatever, and what we need now is stability. I'm sure Rishi is disappointed and I think the people of the Hambleton area which is in his constituency, they will be disappointed as well. I'm sure Rishi will have to take stock and that's really for him to decide what he wishes to do in the future."

The council leader said Mr Sunak should be proud of the support he gave to people and businesses through the pandemic.