Rosie Winterton in bid to replace John Bercow as Speaker in 'critical time for our democracy'

“We must learn to disagree better.”

Those were the words of Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton, as she threw her hat into the ring to take over from John Bercow as House of Commons speaker today.

Dame Rosie, who already holds the role of Deputy Speaker, wrote to MPs this morning asking them to back her when Mr Bercow steps down either on October 31 or the next election, whichever comes first.

Appealing to her colleagues she said: “Parliament has been through a turbulent period and the role of Speaker has been under enormous scrutiny.

“Speaker Bercow’s period in office has been historic in many ways, and not without controversy. I believe I can be a stabilising, unifying Speaker who would be able to balance the rights of the executive to carry out its mandate where it is given by the people, with the rights of parliamentarians to hold the government to account, scrutinise legislation and to debate issues of the day.

“Getting that balance right is vital to our democracy.”

Dame Rosie became an MP in 1997, and has been Labour’s Chief Whip, a minister, and a member of the House of Commons Commission.

Dame Rosie said: “This is a critical time for our democracy. The tension between a mandate from a referendum and parliamentary sovereignty has put our institutions and all parliamentarians under great strain.

“Parliament needs a Speaker who can truly allow MPs to help resolve those tensions in a low profile, consensus building way in order to demonstrate to the country the vital and committed work members of Parliament on all sides of the house do.

“We must learn to disagree better.”

Dame Rosie, 61, was elected as one of three Deputy Speakers in July 2017 - all of whom have now said they will stand to replace Mr Bercow.

Under Gordon Brown Dame Rosie was Transport Minister in 2007, then Minister for Pensions, from 2008 to 2009, and then later Minister for Local Government.

Dame Rosie went to school in her constituency Doncaster and university in Hull. She was made a dame in the 2016 New Year Honours, for political and parliamentary services.