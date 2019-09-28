Rotherham council leader Chris Read: £25m from the Government's Towns Fund won't make up for a decade of austerity

With just four years under his belt as a local councillor, Chris Read had what he describes as a "baptism of fire" when he took over the leadership of Rotherham's scandal-hit town hall in March 2015.

The Labour-run council was still reeling from two bombshell reports into the grooming of hundreds of children in the borough, a scandal which saw government commissioners called in and a criminal probe which continues to this day.

His predecessor as leader, Paul Lakin, quit as a result of the second report which ruled that Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council had been in "complete denial" over child sexual exploitation and was "not fit for purpose".

"The long and short of it is that when the opportunity arose for the leadership of the council, I was either at the right place at the right time or the wrong place at the wrong time," he tells The Yorkshire Post as he reflects on his early weeks in charge.."I'd seen what had happened to Paul Lakin, you see it up close and you see what that pressure does to people. It's very horrific to watch.

Chris Read has been the leader of Rotherham Council since March 2015. Pic: Chris Etchells

"On the other hand, I just had this thought that said, 'this is a really important time, if I don't have a go at this, I will spend the rest of my life thinking, could I have done something?'.

"And if it only lasts for a month or two weeks or whatever, at least I've given it a go and I'll go and do something else afterwards. But if I don't do it then maybe I've missed my opportunity to change things for the better."

The media interest was intense, with the BBC ringing his home phone on the night he was nominated by his party, while one of the commissioners told him that if the council's issues were not fixed within four years "there's no point having a council in Rotherham any more".

"That's where the stakes were, this was do or die stuff, but always with a sense that we are going to do it, there's nothing here that's not fixable".

The 36-year-old University of Sheffield graduate was first elected as a councillor in his home ward of Wickersley in May 2011 after working for Labour politicians including MEP Linda McAvan and MP John Healey.

Describing his job working in the office of Hugh Bayley, then MP for York Central, as a 21-year-old straight out of university, he recalls getting a tough grounding in the pressures faced by public services, even in the period before austerity kicked in.

"One of the things I walked straight into was this huge dentist shortage in York, we used to have calls from people just screaming down the phone, saying 'I will not get off the phone, you're the bleeding government, you will find me a dentist'," he recalls. "It was a real wake-up for me at about 21, welcome to the world."

Sitting in his office overlooking Rotherham town centre, Coun Read says that with the commissioners' help, his authority has now got its under-fire children's services to where it should be and invested in adult social care to bridge the gap with other local councils.

The authority is now in a position to look at other priorities, including investing in its town centre, a major programme of council house building and creating 'social value', namely using its commissioning power to make life better for locals by improving wages and benefit local firms.

Despite claims by recent Conservative Chancellors that austerity is coming to an end, Coun Read says Rotherham has £200m less funding a year to use than it would otherwise have had. And though the authority has a plan in place which gives it some breathing space over two years, the lack of certainty from government about long-term funding means town halls face a potential cliff edge if money they've been counting on doesn't come through.

Rotherham is in line for as much as £25m from the Government's Towns Fund, but he describes this as a "one-off" against much bigger losses sustained in the last decade. "We'll get as much of that 25 million quid as we can, thanks very much, but it's not transformational", he says.

The issue of who makes decisions affecting South Yorkshire remains pressing, particularly given the ongoing deadlock over the £30m-a-year Sheffield City Region deal which means it has yet to be implemented.

"The example I use is the tram-train that we're really pleased with, that runs into Rotherham out of Sheffield," says Coun Read. "An £80m project, thank you very much. But it's a two year pilot.

"So at the moment, we depend on what the Secretary of State says in London in 18 months time as to whether it continues running. Which is bonkers. It shouldn't rely on a Minister to decide where you can run a tram. That's not a way of running a country in the 21st century.

"If it just doesn't happen to be far enough up the to-do list and something else comes along then suddenly there's no tram in Sheffield any more."

Transport remains a concern, with South Yorkshire expected to be the last area in the North where the hated Pacer trains are eventually phased out.

And the controversial HS2 high speed rail project has divided opinion, with councillors in Rotherham saying Phase 2b of the scheme from Birmingham to Leeds should not be built on the current route.

The original stop planned for Meadowhall, just off the M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham, was scrapped in favour of the so-called 'M18 route' which Coun Read says would "rip through" his borough without stopping there.

"The argument that government and HS2 put forward, which is about saving a billion pounds on the stop at Meadowhall, is potentially misleading because it misses out a lot of the other work that you have to do", he says.

He has some sympathy with the view that George Osborne's Northern Powerhouse project, which saw devolution deals handed out around the country, is too focused on cities. And while cities like Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield may benefit from, for example, big financial services investments, "if you're a resident living in an ex-mining village in Rotherham or Barnsley that can pass you by really easily".

Many of the economic benefits Rotherham sees, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Park or the £22m nuclear fusion research facility announced earlier this month, he admits would not exist if it wasn't for Sheffield and its university.

"But on the other hand, Rotherham isn't just part of Sheffield, it is a place in it own right, with its own history and its own characteristics. So, as we develop that northern agenda, and this kind of devolution matures from just 'here's a metro mayor, we've given them 30 million quid a year' into how do you actually shape the place and influence the services and, attract different sorts of inward investment, then we have to answer some questions about what it is that we want for town and how we want that to change. And I still think we are at quite early days in that discussion."