Scarborough council drafts Public Toilets Strategy with plan to spend £1.1m on conveniences

Scarborough Borough Council could commit to investing to £1.1m in public toilets over the next two years.

The authority has drafted a Public Toilets Strategy which is due to be considered by councillors in the coming weeks.

Coun Steve Siddons, leader of the council, said: “We promised residents, businesses and visitors that we would improve the provision of

public toilets throughout the borough.

"The draft of a plan to do that has been released...and we now need every concerned resident and business to check the blueprint

before it is agreed.

“The draft Public Toilets Strategy represents our proposed investment plan for the toilets, which sets out the work required on a short, medium and long term basis to bring about

much needed improvement throughout the borough.

“The draft strategy will be considered by the Overview and Scrutiny Board, Cabinet and Full Council in the coming weeks to ensure that all residents and businesses, through their councillors, can be actively engaged in the consultation process, which will inform the final version of the strategy.”