Senior Conservative says Boris Johnson's opponents are facing 'blackmail' threats

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said that MPs had been threatened with embarrassing stories about them being released to the press or money being taken away from their constituency due to their “declared or assumed” concerns about Boris Johnson..

He told colleagues that any accusations should be reported to the police or the Speaker’s office.

Speaking at the top of this morning’s committee session, the MP for Hazel Grove said: “In recent days a number of Members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the Government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of no confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister.

“It is of course the duty of the Government Whips office to secure the Government’s business in the House of Commons. However it is not their function to breach the Ministerial Code in threatening to withdraw investments from Members of Parliament’s constituencies which are funded from the public purse.”

He went on: “The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter.”

“Moreover, the reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail”.

The revelations come after Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, defected from the Tories to the Labour Party just minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Wakeford has faced anger from former colleagues on the Tory benches, with some now suspecting he has temporarily galvanised support for Mr Johnson ahead of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street gatherings, which is now expected next week.

Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole Andrew Percy said the mood had had focused the minds of those becoming impatient with Mr Johnson.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s kind of made people a bit more relaxed, it’s calmed nerves.

“I think people have recognised that actually this constant navel-gazing and internal debating is only to the advantage of our political opponents.