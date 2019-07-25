Under fire Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has broken his silence over the sensational resignation of his chief of staff in a foul-mouthed Twitter rant.

Mr O’Mara said he will be releasing a statement at around 2pm after his former aide Gareth Arnold quit and said he could no longer sit back and watch him have such contempt for constitutents.

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara

Mr Arnold, who had only been employed as Mr O’Mara’s chief of staff for eight weeks, quit in sensational fashion by posting a series of tweets from the MP’s own official account and urged him to call a by-election.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, he said he had posted the tweets because he felt ‘something big needed to happen’ for the sake of Sheffield Hallam constituents.

Mr O’Mara has tweeted: “I will be releasing a statement later today around 2pm. In the meantime, @TwitterSupport can you please unlock rkid @garetharnolduk’s account as it will be a joint statement.”

More to follow.

