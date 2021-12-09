Sheffield MP and Shadow Cabinet Minister calls for inquiry into hospital nurse sexual assault charges

File photo of Louise Haigh, Shadow Transport Secretary and Sheffield Heeley MP

Paul Grayson, an operating theatre nurse at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital has been charged with 20 offences, South Yorkshire Police announced yesterday.

Local MP Louise Haigh has now asked the hospital to look into this “as a matter of urgency” to help ensure “this can never happen again”.

Overall, 13 of the charges against Mr Grayson, 51 - ten counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault - relate to offences allegedly committed in the Day Case Theatre Unit at the hospital.

These were said to be against five staff and four patients between 2017 and 2020.

The remaining seven charges - one count of taking indecent photographs of a child, three counts of voyeurism and three counts of making indecent photographs of children - are unrelated to Grayson's workplace, the police force said.

Grayson has been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 4, 2022.

Sheffield Heeley MP Ms Haigh said: “It’s absolutely horrifying to learn that a nurse who worked in the Day Care Theatre Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital has been charged with a series of sexual offences allegedly against patients and staff.”

Ms Haigh, who also serves as Shadow Transport Secretary, added: “My thoughts are with all the patients and staff affected and those who work and are treated at this facility and hope they are receiving the support they need.

“The Hospital, as a matter of urgency, must conduct a full inquiry to establish the facts of this case, when suspicions were raised and what actions were taken.