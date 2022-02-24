Sir Keir Starmer to set out economic plan with in Huddersfield speech today

In Huddersfield this morning, the Leader of the Opposition will set out six policy points that he hopes will boost the British economy, including taking advantage of the opportunities offered by Brexit, and committing to “restoring and revitalising the places that once powered Britain”.

It is thought that Sir Keir will look to Huddersfield-born Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and declare that “we too are going through the white heat”.

“We face our own revolutions in technology and industry, and it will fall to the next Labour government to shape that change so it works for all,” he will add.

Labour leader Keir Starmer in the campaign office during a visit to Erdington in Birmingham to support Labour's by-election candidate Paulette Hamilton (PA)