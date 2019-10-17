Sir Patrick Stewart to pay for protesters from Yorkshire to get to People's Vote march

Sir Patrick Stewart will again pay for coaches from across Yorkshire to ferry protesters marching for a second referendum over Brexit.

Campaigners are due to descend on London on Saturday to take part in Together For The Final Say march, as Parliament meets for a once-in-a-generation Saturday sitting to vote on the deal Boris Johnson secured with the EU today.

Sir Patrick Stewart. Photo: JPI Media

The Liberal Democrats tabled an amendment on Tuesday to the Queen's Speech to put any deal that comes back from Brussels to a People's Vote.

Leader Jo Swinson said: "When this deal comes to Parliament we will use every possible opportunity to give the public a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal that includes the option to remain in the European Union."

While Labour’s Shadow Brexit Minister Jenny Chapman said yesterday Labour would also be seeking a confirmatory vote - but today this seemed less likely.

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn indicated he could back a deal if a referendum on it was promised.

He said: “If there is a deal reached and it is put to the British people, so they can decide do they want to leave on that basis, or to remain, I would be prepared to do that.”

He added: “If there is not a confirmatory referendum attached, I will vote against it.”

It is the third time Sir Patrick has sponsored coach travel to a People’s Vote march, having also paid for coaches from Huddersfield last October and in March this year, when a million people demonstrated in London.

Organisers say the fact Parliament may be sitting for an emergency session on Saturday makes the protest even more important.

Sir Patrick said: “I’m delighted to once again be able to support the People’s Vote Campaign by helping to get campaigners from Yorkshire get to the “Together For The Final Say march this Saturday 19th October.

“Boris Johnson needs to hear loud and clear that he must seek the British people’s consent before he inflicts his damaging Brexit on our country. Brexit is hitting jobs, businesses, our NHS and communities across the UK.

“Faced with the reality of Boris Johnson's destructive Brexit, more voters than ever before now say that the only way to solve this mess is to put the question back to the people in a referendum.

“Whatever you think about Brexit and now that we have an idea of the true cost, the only way out of this political mess is to give the people the final say.”

Various coaches are leaving from across Yorkshire early on Saturday. The coach from Huddersfield is already full, but at the moment there are some seats still available on coaches from York and Leeds.