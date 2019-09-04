South Yorkshire MPs say Commons should vote on final version Theresa May's Brexit deal

Five South Yorkshire Labour MPs have joined a bid to give the Commons a chance to vote on the final version of Theresa May's Brexit deal.

In total 17 MPs have backed the amendment to the bill which would make it illegal for Boris Johnson to take the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.

The list includes Don Valley MP Caroline Flint, Rotherham's Sarah Champion, Barnsley MPs Dan Jarvis and Steph Peacock and Sir Kevin Barron, who is standing down as Rother Valley MP at the next election. All represent constituencies which voted in favour of leaving the EU at the 2016 referendum.

Read more: Tories would make big gains across the North of England in 'Brexit election', new analysis finds



Read more: Yorkshire MPs Mary Creagh and Richard Burgon highlight Labour splits over snap General Election offer



The Commons will today have the opportunity to pass legislation that would effectively take no-deal off the table after the Government lost a vote last night by a majority of 27.

Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis

If passed by the Commons and Lords it would force the PM to seek a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline or accept any other date offered by Brussels.

But the 17 MPs say voters will be left "banging their head against a brick wall" if Brexit is delayed any further.

They say the final version of Mrs May's deal - which was drawn up following lengthy negotiations with Labour - would have kept the UK in the EU customs union while guaranteeing workers' rights and environmental protections.

But explaining why it was never put to vote, they said Labour withdrew from talks held during the summer. They said: "We took a judgement call that some of the proposals that the Prime Minister put forward she would not be able to get through her own party."

"A further extension to the timetable to leave the EU will leave most of the country banging their head against a brick wall," they said.

"Most people are fed up of hearing about Brexit and just want the referendum result of 2016 to be honoured."

If MPs agree to give Commons time to the cross-party Bill on Wednesday the group will seek to amend it to require the publication of the version of the draft Brexit deal produced after weeks of talks between the Tories and Labour under Theresa May.

"These amendments allow colleagues to rally around the opportunity to push forward with cross-party agreement," the MPs said.

"We all recognise that British politics desperately needs to rediscover the importance of compromise."