Taxpayer to cover £6m loss after Supertram is brought under public control

Supertram in South Yorkshire is expected to lose more than £6m in the first year after it is brought back under public control.

Stagecoach has run the light rail network since 1997, but in March it will hand over control to a company set up and owned by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Mayor Oliver Coppard has said there are plans to improve services, making them more affordable and reliable, and expand the 29km network beyond Sheffield and Rotherham.

However, Supertram has not been profitable since 2019, due to a significant drop in passenger numbers, and millions of pounds of funding is needed to replace ageing trams and upgrade tracks and stations.

Losses for Stagecoach's rail department, which runs the Sheffield Supertram, rose from £0.5 million to £1.5 million.

SYMCA said it will cost around £23.6m to run the network in 2024/25 – with around 60 per cent of that covering wages – but it is only due to generate £17.3m of income.

It said the new operator will need to cover the £6.3m loss with taxpayer-funded subsidies, but it is working to “decrease its dependence on the public purse”.

SYMCA is expecting energy prices to fall in the coming years and said there are plans to boost ticket sales, adapt to changing travel patterns and cut costs.

“Like other public transport operations, Supertram has seen a considerable reduction in demand as a result of new travel behaviours adopted by the public following the Covid-19 pandemic,” it stated.

“This demand pressure is exacerbated by poor operational reliability and the deteriorating condition of customer-facing assets, such as tram stops, which are visibly in need of repair based on research findings.

“The deterioration is largely due to the age of the vehicles and other infrastructure, which is having a negative impact on passenger experience, perception of the brand, and which urgently needs replacement or renewal.

“For the full benefits of the tram to be unlocked it is essential that as many people as possible use the network.

“Investing in the safety, reliability, and attractiveness of the network is essential to increase patronage and create a network that meets future needs."

Supertram, which operates 2,650 services each week on four routes, was used by almost 15m passengers in 2010. But by 2019, that number had fallen to 11.5m.

Passenger numbers plummeted during the pandemic and the latest figures suggest the network is now used to less than 10m a year.

In October, SYMCA announced it had secured £100m of funding to maintain and upgrade the tram network but “significantly more” is needed.

Supertram was owned by a public body, when it opened in 1994, but it was privatised and sold to Stagecoach three years later.