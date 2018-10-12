This company will enforce on and off-street parking for Calderdale Council

Calderdale Council has appointed a company to enforce its on and off-street parking in the borough

APCOA Parking has been awarded a new four-year contract, with a possible extension for four years.

The contract will include on and off-street parking enforcement; provide additional support for special events and supplementary services as required.

APCOA’s Regional Managing Director Kim Challis said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Calderdale Council to be their parking partner for the next four years. Our approach to this contract will be focused on the delivery of an efficient, innovative quality service, in line with the expectations of the Council, its residents and visitors.”

The parking company was established in 1971 as a parking management company and now is the UK’s leading provider of tailored parking solutions with an established presence in Europe.