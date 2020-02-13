This is how many Europeans are staying in Yorkshire after Brexit

Tens of thousands of EU citizens in Yorkshire have applied to live and work in the UK after Brexit, according to the Home Office.

The EU Settlement Scheme allows resident EU and Swiss citizens, plus those from the European Economic Area countries, to apply to continue living and working in the UK.

The government has hailed the process as a success, saying it has received more than three million applications so far.

But EU citizens’ rights campaign group the3million says even a small percentage of individuals missing out means misery for thousands.

Official figures show that 140,890 applications were made in Yorkshire up to the end of last year, of which 121,190 were finalised.

Of those, 74,440 applicants were granted settled status, meaning they have a permanent right to remain in the UK.

A further 46,750 were handed pre-settled status, which gives them permission to keep living in the country and the chance to reapply once they have done so for five years.

The rest of the applications had other outcomes, such as being refused, withdrawn or void, or invalid.​

Nationally, more than 2.7 million have been granted permission to remain.

The national figures cover up to the end of January.

But Maike Bohn, co-founder of the3million, said the figures do not shed light on those who don’t apply, are refused unlawfully or are discouraged from applying.

She added: “Just a small percentage of individuals falling through the cracks means misery for tens of thousands, perhaps even hundreds of thousands of people.

“Those people will face the full force of the hostile environment and the government have so far avoided to say how it will handle those cases.”

In Yorkshire, Polish nationals made the most applications up to the end of December (39,690), followed by people from Romania (21,630) and Slovakia (11,240).

Across the UK, Polish (512,310), Romanian (435,690) and Italian (290,990) nationals submitted the most applications.

Relatives of EU, EEA and Swiss citizens who are not from any of those countries themselves but live in the UK under EU law are also allowed to apply.

Successful applicants can stay after the deadline on June 30 2021 once the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement end.

They can use the NHS, study and access public funds and benefits, as well as travel in and out of the country.