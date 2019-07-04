Tory Minister hits out at Boris Johnson: 'What has he got to hide?'

A Conservative Minister has accused Boris Johnson of hiding from media scrutiny, ahead of a crunch Tory leadership hustings in York this evening.

As the race for Number 10 comes to Yorkshire and the Humber the pair will be grilled on their plans for the region, just days before members are able to vote on who should replace Theresa May in Downing Street.

But speaking ahead of the event, Conservative Minister and Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill hit out at Mr Johnson over his failure to set out his vision for the region and accused him of avoiding press scrutiny.

He said: “If he doesn’t have time to talk to The Yorkshire Post how can he commit to giving the time needed to deliver for Yorkshire as Prime Minister?

“What has Boris got to hide?”

“During this campaign Jeremy Hunt has been prepared to talk to anybody, to answer any questions, from wherever they are coming."

The Environment Minister added: “He has been on the front foot and I think Jeremy’s campaign is gathering momentum and our members are starting to wonder - what has Boris got to hide? Why won’t he talk to the media? Why won’t he engage with the important questions that people inn Yorkshire need to hear?”