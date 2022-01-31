Tourism firms want more 'ambitious' approach to marketing region, Welcome to Yorkshire told

The tourism agency, which is a private company but receives millions of pounds in public funding, is currently the subject of a review ordered by regional council leaders into its future – with the possibility it will be taken into the public sector.

In parallel to the review being conducted on behalf of the Yorkshire Leaders’ Board, which is due to report next month, Welcome to Yorkshire is itself speaking to private sector businesses about how they see its future.

The organisation is currently without a chief executive following the departure of James Mason last year and has been beset by reputational and financial troubles in recent years.

A more proactive approach to marketing Yorkshire to tourists is being sought.

Board member John Gallery told a virtual meeting that there were mixed views about Welcome to Yorkshire from the private sector.

He said he had been talking to a “really wide range of people” across the county, from individual small operators to large organisations.

He added: “The overall impression I’m getting so far is that people do want a successful and forward-thinking destination marketing organisation for the county.

“There are some criticisms. There are some people who have a voice about negative aspects of what has happened so far.

“On the whole, people are wanting to see something more ambitious and proactive in future.

“That is coming through loud and clear and that we should be looking at initiatives that will help each individual area and county so if there’s an area that needs to do a particular project, that we should be helping them to do that.

“There’s lots of expertise in the county right under our nose and we need to use more of that, that’s coming through quite clearly.

“As we look to what to do for the future, those are the kind of comments we need to be taking note of.”

Mr Gallery confirmed that he still had some interviews to carry out but hoped to be able to complete his report in the next couple of weeks.

He said: “I’m quite encouraged by the comments. I’m obviously listening to the negatives, but also thinking about what we can do with those suggestions that people are making for the future. I think if we listen to people and we work with as many people as we can within the sector, we will get a better outcome for everybody.”

Staff 'working incredibly hard'

The chairman of Welcome to Yorkshire said the tourism organisation was keen to build a clearer picture as to how it is perceived by the industry.

Peter Box said board member John Gallery’s report would be presented to the Leaders’ Board “so they can have a flavour of what the private sector are thinking”.

The director of operations, Tina Cooper, added: “The staff are working incredibly hard under I think what we all appreciate are quite stressful and difficult circumstances right now.”

Mr Box said the staff “are immensely hard-working and proud of the organisation”.