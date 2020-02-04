Tracy Brabin tweeted a sharp-tongued response to a troll criticising her attire in Parliament

The MP for Batley & Spen hit back at a Twitter troll on Tuesday after she was criticised for her clothing.

Labour MP Tracy Brabin was tweeted by a man with a photo of her speaking in Parliament, asking "is this really appropriate attire?" with the hashtag "#DressStandards".

The West Yorkshire MP had been raising a point of order with the Speaker of the House on Monday when she received criticism for a black, off-shoulder top she was wearing.

Ms Brabin issued an acerbic retort including a list of some of the criticism she had received, saying: "Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder..."

The tweet in full said: "Hello. Sorry I don't have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I'm not...A s***, Hungover, A tart, About to breastfeed, A s******. Drunk, Just been b***** over a wheelie bin."

Her response has since gone viral, liked by more than 4,000 people on the social media platform.