'Tremendous progress' made on tackling antisemitism in Labour under Keir Starmer, claims Jonathan Ashworth

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Louise Ellman to the Labour Party conference in Brighton in September. The former MP who quit Labour over its handling of anti-Semitism rejoined following changes to the party's rules on discrimination.

Mr Ashworth told Times Radio: “There was a very important survey that came out earlier this week from the Jewish Labour Movement, who showed the progress that Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has made on antisemitism, on how the atmosphere has changed in the Labour Party on antisemitism because of the changes in leadership that Keir Starmer has shown and the changes that he’s put in place.

“Now, we are not complacent, and we know we always have further to go to confront the poison of antisemitism, but tremendous progress has been made.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth

“And that is a tribute not just to Keir Starmer but his team around him, his staff and those on the National Executive Committee who have put in place the appropriate new procedures working with Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner on this front.”

In September, former MP Dame Louise Ellman announced she was rejoining Labour after quitting in 2019 at what she called the “growth of anti-Semitism” under Mr Corbyn.

Dame Louise said at the time: “Whilst there remains a great deal more to do to tackle anti-Semitism in the party, I am encouraged by the steps already taken and the progress made so far.”

Mr Corbyn's time as leader of the opposition was marred by complaints of racism against Jews and accusations senior officials were slow to crack down on members who promoted antisemitism.

In October 2020, the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party had been responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination over its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

Mr Corbyn rejected some of the report’s findings and claimed the issue had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons” by his critics.

