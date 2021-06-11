Tributes paid to 'smart, thoughtful and caring' East Riding councillor Paul Lisseter following his death aged 58

Councillor Paul Lisseter

A colleague had spoken to the East Wolds and Coastal councillor on Thursday evening and he had seemed fine, said Conservative leader of East Riding Council Councillor Jonathan Owen, who said it was a "great loss".

Coun Owen said: "He had been a very close colleague and became a close friend. I will certainly miss him."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Owen said Coun Lisseter was an "excellent councillor" who challenged the status quo and was "forthright, open and said things how they were." He was also an “exceedingly proud grandfather”.

Coun Paul Nickerson said he was "utterly shattered" by the news, tweeting: "He was an extremely fine, smart, thoughtful, and caring person who put so many others first, a tragic and irreplaceable loss. Thoughts are with his family at this time."

In April Coun Lisseter, who ran Williamsfield Developments, was expelled from the Conservative Party after flagging up failings by East Riding Council to deliver on housing.

His expulsion came in the wake of a Planning Inspectorate ruling overturning the refusal of hundreds of homes in Pocklington and Swanland.