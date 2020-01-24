Two men arrested over death threats sent to Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman

Detectives are investigating after death threats were sent to Yorkshire's longest-serving MP.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, as well as two of members of his staff, were sent threatening messages from business premises elsewhere in the town, The Yorkshire Post understands.

Barry Sheerman in the House of Commons

The Labour politician spoke in the House of Commons on Wednesday, telling the House he and his staff had been the subject of "some really awful death threats".

Two men in their twenties and thirties have been arrested in connection and are being investigated over the matter.

Addressing the Commons in a discussion on the Prevent programme, which is aimed at rooting out extremism in communities, Mr Sheerman said: "[May I] give a plug for the quality of the work of my local police in delivering the Prevent programme and in supporting Members of Parliament?

"I have recently had some really awful death threats against me and my staff, and I have received such a level of support—not just in being effective, carrying through an investigation and arresting two people, but in phoning up and giving support day to day.

"I know lots of Members have received that support, and I hope it can continue, but may I thank the people who supply it to Members?"

Mr Sheerman has been MP for the town since 1979.

His reveal over the threats follow a long line of MPs speaking out about abuse they have faced, both online and in person.

Most notable is former Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff, who revealed last year she had faced a barrage of messages relating to her stance on Brexit and even her weight, as well as death threats.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Friday: "Police investigating a report of malicious communications from business premises in Huddersfield earlier this month have arrested two men as part of continuing enquiries.

"Two men aged 29 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of making threats and have been released on police bail pending further investigation."