Two new skyscrapers with 500 flats planned on land off Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre

Blueprints for the scheme, next to Doncaster Monk Bridge, off Whitehall Road, include two towers, 26 and 31 storeys high, containing 488 flats. These would be linked by a podium level with “rooftop amenity” space. The plans also include space for 21 cars and 418 cycles.

A report indicated a pedestrian route will be maintained and improved between this site and office building to the south, while a tree-lined area would be created between the proposed residential complex and the viaduct.

An artist's impression of the scheme

A total of 34 flats in the scheme are set to be affordable, which conforms to the council’s rules on seven per cent of city centre housing developments being classed as such.

The plans follow an earlier pre-application hearing back in August 2021, during which members of the council’s City Plans Panel expressed concerns about the scheme. These included the visual impact on the area, small windows, and the lack of parking spaces.

However, officers now say many of these issues have been resolved in the latest version of the plans, and recommends members approve the scheme.

An officers’ report into the plans stated: “In conclusion it is considered that the proposal is an appropriate use, scale, design and style for this site which would result in a high quality, appropriate development.

“The scheme would bring much needed housing and on-site affordable housing as well as adding to the vibrancy and vitality to the area and furthering its regeneration to the benefit of both the existing and emerging community in the wider area.

“Therefore the proposal is in accordance with the Development Plan and is considered to be acceptable and is recommended for approval, subject to the conditions set out in Appendix 1 and the planning obligations set out at the head of this report.”

Members of Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel will meet on Thursday, January 27 to discuss the plans.