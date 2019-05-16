Volunteers invited to help with work to create urban nature reserve near Barnsley town centre

Volunteers are being invited to take part in a clean up session which forms part of an ongoing scheme to transform a neglected area of woodland into an urban nature reserve close to Barnsley town centre.

Barnsley Council has put £86,000 into the project to transform The Fleets at Smithies, following protracted negotiations with the landowners and the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is also involved in the work.

Coun Phillip Lofts represents the area and was involved in the negotiations needed to get the scheme off the ground last year.

Since then a community orchard has been planted and there are plans to put two information boards in place, at a cost of £2,500, to explain the heritage of the area, which is on the line of Barnsley’s old canal network.

However, the next session on Saturday May 18 is to clear vegetation and litter to help open up a footpath, with grounds maintenance company Twiggs supply the expertise and tools, with volunteers invited along to take part.

The session begins at 10am, meeting at the orchard, behind the Barnsley College building which is the old Fleets pub.