Wakefield Council Labour leader 'not convinced' by any of the party candidates to succeed Jeremy Corbyn

Wakefield Council's most senior Labour member has said she's "not convinced" by any of the candidates vying to be the new leader of the party.

MPs Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long Bailey and Emily Thornberry are all in the race, which will conclude in April.

Hustings are taking place across the country ahead of the Labour leadership ballot.

But Councillor Denise Jeffery, who took charge of Wakefield Council before Christmas, said she was currently undecided on who to vote for.

She's been a Labour councillor for Castleford since the 1980s.

Asked this week who she wanted to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, Coun Jeffery said: "I worry because I think we’re (Labour is) in dire straits and it’s got to be the right person.

"I’m not really convinced by any of them to be honest."

Sir Keir Starmer was nominated by the Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford CLP.

Local constituency Labour parties (CLPs) each nominate their preferred candidate, but the ballot is decided on a one vote per member basis.

Wakefield and Hemsworth have both backed Rebecca Long Bailey for the job. She is viewed as the preferred candidate of the Momentum wing of the party and outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford CLP, meanwhile, has nominated Sir Kier Starmer. He's the bookies' favourite to win the leadership race and is the party's former Brexit spokesman.

But Coun Jeffery said it was difficult to elect a leader who would be met with universal approval.

Coun Jeffery described the national party as being in "dire straits".

She added: "Some of the public won't want more of Jeremy Corbyn, but some other people will.

"I know Castleford voted for Keir Starmer, but a lot of people round here won't want sombeody from London."

The council's deputy leader Jack Hemingway, said in an interview this week that he was also undecided over who to vote for.

Local Democracy Reporting Service