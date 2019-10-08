Wakefield Council leader to take over as Welcome to Yorkshire chairman

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box has been confirmed as the new chairman of troubled tourist agency Welcome to Yorkshire, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.

Councillor Box, who has led the Labour-run Wakefield Council since 1998 and was a former board member on the privately-run Welcome to Yorkshire until 2014, has been given the role following a dramatic meeting of council leaders on Monday in which the interim chair of the tourism agency Keith Stewart was ousted as part of local authorities agreeing further funding for WTY.

Coun Box told The Yorkshire Post this afternoon he wants to restore public trust in the organisation following the ongoing fallout of the departure of ex-chief executive Sir Gary Verity in March on health grounds following allegations about bullying and inappropriate expense claims.

Previous chairman Ron McMillan resigned in April following criticism of his handling of Sir Gary's departure, while there has been growing concern in recent weeks about the extent of financial problems at the organisation after it took out a £500,000 loan from North Yorkshire Yorkshire County Council.

“There is no doubt that recent events have undermined Welcome to Yorkshire’s achievements and I am absolutely clear that we will be doing things very differently as the organisation becomes as open and transparent as possible," Coun Box said.

