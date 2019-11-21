We can no longer deny climate emergency after Yorkshire floods, says Jeremy Corbyn as he launches Labour manifesto

Jeremy Corbyn today claimed the recent flooding in Yorkshire showed the country "can no longer deny the climate emergency we can see all around us" as he launched Labour's General Election manifesto in Birmingham.

Mr Corbyn vowed to take on "vested interests" in society as he set out a radical programme to invest in public services, tackle climate change and re-nationalise key utilities.

Jeremy Corbyn in Birmingham. Pic: PA

Launching Labour's General Election manifesto in Birmingham, Mr Corbyn said they were offering an agenda for "real change" with policies the "political establishment" had blocked for a generation.

The 105-page document set out plans for what the party said was the "largest scale investment programme in modern times" to fund the jobs and industries of the future.

It includes:

- A "green industrial revolution" to tackle climate change with a shift to renewables and creating a million new jobs.

- Bringing back rail, mail, water and energy into public ownership and delivering full-fibre broadband free to everyone in the country

- Introducing a "real living wage" of at least £10-an-hour while ending zero hours contracts and strengthening trade union rights

- Creating a national education service providing through-life learning and scraping university tuition fees

- Providing additional funding for the NHS and reversing a decade of cuts for the police.

- Getting Brexit "sorted" within six months, giving the public the final say in a referendum.

Mr Corbyn said: "This manifesto is the most radical and ambitious plan to transform our country in decades.

"In an election offering a once-in-a-generation chance of real change we can end privatisation and rescue our NHS.

"We can get Brexit sorted and bring our country together.

"We can tackle the climate emergency that threatens us all. And we can rewrite the rules of our economy to work for the many, not the few."

During his speech he reflected on the flooding in South Yorkshire which saw hundreds of homes flooded and a woman swept to her death in Derbyshire.

He told the audience: "We can no longer deny the climate emergency we can see it all around us, as the recent floods in Yorkshire and the East Midlands have shown.

"We have no time to waste. The crisis demands swift action, but it isn’t right to load the costs of the climate emergency onto the nurse, the builder or the energy worker.

"So a Labour government will ensure the big oil and gas corporations that profit from heating up our planet will shoulder the burden and pay their fair share through a Just Transition Tax.

"North Sea oil and gas workers have powered this country for decades, often working under dangerous conditions. We won’t hang them out to dry.

"This fund will safeguard a future for their skills and communities with new careers and secure, well-paid jobs.

"The scale of climate breakdown is huge. Our response must be on a scale to match."