'We stand with Paula': MP Paula Sherriff flooded with support after revealing messages of abuse

An MP has been overwhelmed with support after revealing the disturbing abuse and threats she is sent daily.

Paula Sherriff has been sent explicit messages referencing her weight, telling her she 'deserves to be hanged' and calling for her to be raped.

The Labour MP for Dewsbury revealed examples of some of the messages off the back of calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop using 'divisive' rhetoric in the House of Commons last week.

Since last Wednesday, she has received a further influx of hatred.

The shocking messages, which were shared by journalist Victoria Derbyshire, have provoked an outpouring of support from other MPs, members of the public and organisations.

Charity Hope Not Hate tweeted to say: "We stand with Paula, and anyone in public life facing abuse and harassment. Everyone has a duty to engage in the debate about the future of our country with calm. The stakes are so high."

Matthew Burton, who is head teacher at Thornhill Community Academy in Ms Sherriff's constituency, said: "Horrible. I’ve met Paula in various bits of work to do with Thornhill Community Academy and she’s never been anything but highly intelligent, very articulate and completely dedicated to serving her constituency."

Tracy Brabin, MP for neighbouring constituency Batley & Spen, added: "Solidarity to my neighbour and friend. Enough."

Ms Sherriff has since said: "I'm tough but hoping that by releasing some of these messages (and there are worse) people will recognise our discourse has to change".