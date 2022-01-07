The letters have been condemned by councillors across the political spectrum.

Four Labour members were sent anonymous letters through the post last September which contained Islamophobic language and claimed Muslims were "dangerous to society".

Their contents were described by one of the recipients as "vile".

Steve Tulley, who represents South Elsmall and South Kirkby, Wakefield West councillor Michael Graham, Wakefield North member Betty Rhodes and Wakefield East representative Olivia Rowley, were all sent the letter.

The malicious notes were signed off "a Conservative colleague", though Wakefield's Tory group has said the letters have not come from any of their members.

They also joined Labour councillors in condemning the letters, with group leader Nic Stansby saying she was "shocked and disgusted" by their contents.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed in October that they were investigating the case.

Asked for an update this week, the force simply said that "Enquiries are still being conducted."

It's understood no arrests have been made.