Nudge crossing in Hull.

The new road signage installed on a Hull road is the first of its kind to be implemented in the UK.

What is a nudge crossing?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow and white markings are part of a trial scheme to improve safety for pedestrians crossing the road, by encouraging them to use the crossing properly, with arrows pointing in the right direction to walk.

It has prompted various jokes, even from those who work for the council who are big Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog fans, as they liken the crossing to the race tracks in the video games.

Guildhall officials explained that the scheme was planned after they found that Hull had one of the highest pedestrian accident rates in the country, for every 100,000 people, there were 44 casualties.

The trial scheme is set to run from Monday, October 18 to Sunday, October 31.

Where is the crossing being installed?

The nudge crossing is on Anlaby Road.

A second installation is set to be painted in Market Place later this week with both of them created as part of a trial scheme.