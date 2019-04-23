What you need to know if you live in West Leeds ahead of the May 2 elections

Of all the sections of the city, West Leeds probably has the biggest political mix.



The likes of Armley and Bramley are as solid Labour as you can get, but this end of the city is also home to not only the leader of the Conservatives on Leeds City Council, but also a Conservative MP in Pudsey’s Stewart Andrew.

A mural in Armley Town Street

However, Mr Andrew sits on one of the smallest Conservative majorities in the country, and this is reflected in some council seats at this end of town – so expect candidates to be wearing away their shoe leather and knocking at your door if you reside on the west side.



Pudsey

A seat high on the Conservatives’ wish-list. The blues took two of the ward’s three Labour seats in last year’s all-out elections.

It leaves the area’s one remaining Labour councillor Richard Lewis defending a tiny majority of 75 votes. The tories would see Coun Lewis’s seat as quite a coup, as he is currently the authority’s portfolio holder for transport and planning.

However, with the current Conservative government receiving such a kicking on its handling of Brexit, it’s difficult to call whether this ward will swing far enough to return a third Conservative councillor.

Another boost for Labour could be the fact that the Yorkshire Party, which took a respectable 570 votes in the ward at last year’s locals, will not run this time around. The Labour group’s support for region-wide devolution could help them win back some of these votes.

But, as with so many other marginal seats, it depends which voters turn to the fringe parties, with For Britain and UKIP also fielding candidates.



Farnley and Wortley

One of the quirks of Leeds City Council is its semi-suburban seat which, until last year, boasted three Green Party councillors.

This was up until Labour newcomer Matt Gibson took a seat from the Greens at last year’s all-out elections.

This left husband and wife team David and Anne Blackburn as the ward – and the city’s – only remaining Green Party Councillors.

Mr Gibson is the one defending his seat this year, and Greens leader David Blackburn tells me it is one of the top targets for his party.

However, Labour will be encouraged by the impressive 8.5 per cent swing it received in the ward last year, and will also be wanting to build on Gibson’s 160 majority.



Calverley and Farsley

A battleground seat if ever there was one.

Despite having had three Conservative councillors for decades, Labour pulled off the shock of last year’s all-out elections by taking a seat from the Tories.

It may feel like only yesterday that Labour newcomer Peter Carlill was celebrating such an unexpected victory, but he now has the challenge of defending a tiny majority of 47.

The Conservatives will have been embarrassed at losing the seat, with group leader Andrew Carter also one of the ward’s incumbent, so expect door-knocks aplenty from both sides before May 2.