Where could 3,000 new homes be built in the district?

A blueprint for the district’s potential new settlement has been submitted, with outline plans proposing construction of 3,000 new homes.

Commercial Estates Group (CEG) has submitted an application to build on 175.3 hectares of land, bordered by the village of Green Hammerton to the North and Kirk Hammerton to the south of the site.

With access to key transport routes including the A59 and the York-Harrogate railway line, alongside other factors, the company are bidding for 'Hammerton' to be chosen over other new settlement options, including Maltkin Village and Flaxby Park.

Steve McBurney, Head of Planning North at CEG “The CEG Hammerton scheme is viable and deliverable and is the most sustainable solution in accordance with the Council’s emerging Local Plan. It benefits from existing services such as two local railway stations, local schools and community facilities and further investment into improved and new infrastructure will be delivered alongside high quality, characterful homes and new employment opportunities designed on garden village principles.”

The Hammerton and Cattal area has previously been identified by Harrogate Borough Council in the Local Plan for a new settlement, potentially contributing land for 3,000 homes. The district currently needs land for more than 14,000 homes to be built on through to 2035, according to HBC.

CEG planning documents show that 2,000 could be built through to 2035 and an additional 1,000 following this.

Land for business facilities also has to be found as part of the Local Plan, the Hammerton site could provide five hectares of space allocated for offices and work-spaces.

If approved CEG say they would improve nearby infrastructure, including Cattal and Hammerton train stations, alongside having new and more frequent bus service to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and York.

They also propose a number of changes for the road network, including realignment of the A59 around the site. CEG say this would make it more pedestrian and cyclist friendly. Access to the A59 would also change, with two new roundabout junctions to improve access.

Realignment of Station Road from north of Cattal Station could also pursued, with an aim of improving access to the station and reducing traffic through the A59 Whixley crossroads.

A new roundabout could also be built on the realigned B6265 road, from Boroughbridge. Alongside Highways England, North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council CEG also propose to work towards improving the A1 (M) junction 47.

Two primary schools, recreational facilities and public open space are among the other proposals put forward in the application.