Where to vote in Leeds – every single polling station in the city by Ward

Of course, your nearest polling station will be printed on your polling card, that should have come through in the post if you have registered to vote in time.



Hipster hot-spot Brudenell Social Club will act as a polling station.

But, with 346 polling stations across the city, aren’t you curious as to where people are going to be casting their ballots?

Here is our list every single polling station in the city – from pubs, to model boat clubs – here is your extensive guide to where the people of Leeds will be marking their Xs.

Alwoodley

Wigton Moor United Reformed Church, (Rear Entrance), High Ash Drive

The Allerton, Nursery Lane

Tree Tops Community Centre, Squirrel Way

Lord D`Arcy Public House, (Barons Room), 618 Harrogate Road

St John`s Church Hall, Fir Tree Lane

Alwoodley Primary School, (Lower Hall), Cranmer Rise

Moortown Methodist Church Hall, (Community Room), Alderton Rise

Alwoodley Community Association, (Council Room), The Avenue



Armley

The Common House, Lilac Grove, Victoria Park Avenue

The Apostolic Church, (The Church At Amen Corner), Armley Ridge Road

Portable Building at the junction of, Cockshott Lane & Wyther Park Road

Armley Primary School, (Nursery), Salisbury Terrace

Holy Family R C Primary School, (School Annexe Building), Parliament Road

St Bartholomews Parish Hall, (Main Hall), Wesley Road

Portable building in Charlie Cake Park, (Opposite Springfield Mount)

Interplay Theatre Company, Armley Ridge Road

Portable building on land adjacent to, Poplar Mount & Poplar Way

Venerable Bede Church, Greenhill Road

Bramley Working Men`s Club, (The Lounge), 68 Elder Road

Leeds Yorkshire Housing Association, Site Office, Spring Valley Court

New Wortley Community Centre, (New Building), Tong Road



Ardsley & Robin Hood

The Old Halfway House, Leeds Road

Lofthouse Community Centre, 1 Ramsgate Crescent

Methodist Schoolroom, (The Main Hall), Leeds Road

Thorpe Community Centre, Stanhope Gardens

Winthorpe Residents Association, Winthorpe Avenue

Christ Church Hall, Leeds Road

Tingley Youth & Community Centre, (Upper Hall), Smithy Lane

West Ardsley Methodist Church, 203 Haigh Moor Road

Tingley Athletics Club, The Crescent, Casson Avenue

St Michael`s Parish Hall, Church Lane

St Gabriels Community Centre, (Community Room), Fall Lane

Northfields Community Centre, 2 Northfield Place

Tingley Youth & Community Centre, (Lower Hall), Smithy Lane



Adel & Wharfedale

Holy Trinity Church, (Meeting Room), Green Lane

Adel Methodist Church Hall, Gainsborough Avenue

Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, (School Library), Green Lane

Holt Park Active, (The Big Blue Room), Holtdale Approach

Adel Memorial Hall, Church Lane

Adel St John the Baptist C of E Primary School, Long Causeway

Old Pool Bank Village Hall, Quarry Farm Road, Old Pool Bank

Pool In Wharfedale Village Memorial Hall, (Main Hall), Arthington Lane

Arthington Village Hall, Holme View, Arthington Lane AWI

Bramhope Primary School, (Upper School Hall), Tredgold Crescent



Beeston & Holbeck

Community Room, Ingram Gardens

Holbeck Working Mens Club, (The Blue Room), Jenkinson Lawn

St Anthonys Church Hall, Old Lane

Broadway Public House, Function Room, Dewsbury Road

Portable building on land adjacent to, Former Parkwood

Community Centre, Parkwood Close

Beeston Juniors Football Club, Cardinal Square

Cottingley Community Centre, 115 Cottingley Approach

St Lukes Church, Malvern Road

Beeston St Mary`s Parish Centre, Town Street

Ingram Road Primary School, (The Haven), Brown Lane





Burmantofts & Richmond Hill

Ebor Gardens Community Centre, Haslewood Drive

Scargill Grange Community Room, Gargrave Approach

St Cyprian`s Church Hall, Bellbrooke Avenue Entrance

Nowell Mount Community Centre, Nowell Mount

Portable building on land in Ivy Grove, at the junction with Dawlish Road

Starlight Dance Studios, (Side Entrance), Rookwood Road

Living Hope Church, The Place, Saxton Lane

Richmond Hill Academy, (Main Hall), Clark Lane

East End Park WMC, (Children`s Room), Vinery View

St Hilda`s Church, Cross Green Lane

One Community Centre, Cromwell Street, Lincoln Green

St Agnes United Church Hall, Shakespeare Close, Off Stoney Rock Lane



Bramley & Stanningley

Bramley Baths, (Dance Studio), Broad Lane

Moorside Tara Community Centre, St Catherine’s Drive

Hollybush Primary School, (Beauty Suite – Annexe Buildings) Landseer Mount

St Peters Church, Lower Hall, Hough Lane

Fairfield Community Centre, Fairfield Terrace

Stanningley Primary School, (Community Room), Leeds and Bradford Road

Portable building on land at the junction of, Calverley Lane & Summerfield Drive

Youth Inc, (Main Hall), 15/17 Broadlea Hill

Summerfield Primary School, Intake Lane

Portable building on parking area at the junction, of Rossefield Approach & Rossefield Grove

Bramley Community Centre, (Main Hall), Waterloo Lane

Bramley Christian Church, Snowden Crescent



Chapel Allerton

Portable building on grassed area next to, the car park of Sheepscar WMC, Savile Drive

Mill Field Primary School, (Entrance Hall), Potternewton Mount

Chapel Allerton Primary School, (Large Hall), Harrogate Road

The Methodist Centre, Town Street

Portable building on land at Gledhow Park Avenue, at the junction with Gledhow Park Drive

Harehills Lane Baptist Church, 13 Hilton Place

Roscoe Methodist Church, Francis Street, Chapeltown

Chapeltown Community Nursery, Reginald Street

St Martins Memorial Institute, (Church Hall), St Martins View

Woodhouse Community Sports Club, Meanwood Road



Calverley & Farsley

Calverley Parkside Primary School, (Nursery Annexe), Victoria Street

The Owl Public House, (The Conservatory), 1 Rodley Lane

Woodhall Sports Pavilion, Woodhall Lane

Farsley Library, (Meeting Room), Old Road

Farsley Springbank Junior School, (Annexe Building), Wesley Street

St James the Great Parish Hall, Galloway Lane

Portable building on land at, Highfield Green

The Church In Rodley, (Church Hall), Wesley Terrace



Cross Gates & Whinmoor

Methodist School Room, 3 Austhorpe Road

Garden Village Welfare Hall, Pendas Way

Portable building on grassed area, Kingswear Parade (opposite the Devon Public House)

Portable building at the junction of, Smeaton Approach & Barnard Way

Manston Primary School, (Year 3 Classroom Aquila), Dennil Road

Whinmoor St Pauls C of E Primary School, (Church room), Whinmoor Crescent

Fieldhead Carr Youth Centre, Naburn Approach

White Laithe Primary School, Naburn Drive

Swarcliffe Community Centre, Stanks Gardens

Grimes Dyke Primary School, (Key Stage 1 Hall), Stanks Drive

Swarcliffe Baptist Church, Swarcliffe Drive



Farnley & Wortley

Portable building on land at the junction of, Whitehall Road & Prince Edward Road

Greenhill Primary School, Gamble Hill Drive

Retail unit, formerly Armley Juniors Project 4 Young People, On Shopping Parade, 26 Heights Drive

Portable building on land at Tong Way, at the junction with Tong Walk

West Link (Leeds West City Learning Centre), (Reception area – side entrance), Swallow Mount

Five Lanes Primary School, (Community Room), Stradbroke Way

Old Farnley & District Community Centre, Hillside Hall, Cross Lane

Portable building on grassed area, Whincover Bank, Near junction with Whincover Drive

Lower Wortley Community Centre, Lower Wortley Road

St John the Evangelist Church Hall, Dixon Lane Road

Highfield Methodist Church, Highfield Avenue

New Farnley Community Centre, (Main Hall), Low Moor Side



Gipton & Harehills

Dame Fanny Waterman Community Centre, (The Hall), Coldcotes Grove Entrance

St Aidans Church Hall, Elford Place West

Gipton Methodist Church, Oak Tree Place

Bankside Primary School, (Small Hall), Access via Shepherds Lane

Harehills Primary School, (Community Room), Darfield Road

St Wilfrids Church Hall, (Main Hall), Chatsworth Road

Oakwood Primary Academy, (Community room via main entrance), North Farm Road

New Henry Barran Centre, (Sports Hall), Amberton Grove

Harehills WMC, (Lounge entrance), Cowper Road



Guiseley & Rawdon

Hawksworth C of E Primary School, (Classroom 4), Main Street

St Mary`s Catholic Comprehensive School, (Visitors Entrance), Bradford Road

1st Guiseley Guide HQ & Community Hall, The Green

Guiseley Baptist Church, Oxford Road

Yeadon Westfield Junior School, (Year 5 Haworth Classroom), Crofters Lea

5`s Soccer Centre, Millfield House, Kirk Lane

Greenacre Community Hall, (Hawksworth Room), New Road Side

Rawdon Model Boat Club, Larkfield Road

Portable building on grassed area at the junction, of Tennyson Street & Queensway

Tranmere Park Primary School, (Community Room), Ridge Close

Guiseley AFC, Nethermoor Park, Otley Road



Garforth & Swillington

East Garforth Primary Academy, (Main Hall), Via Aberford Road

Firthfields Community Centre, Firthfields

Garforth Library, (Meeting Room), Lidgett Lane

Garforth Community Association, (Miners Welfare Hall), 56 Main Street

Strawberry Fields Primary School, (Community Room), Lidgett Lane

Community Centre, Church Gardens, (Off Church Lane)

Ninelands Primary School, Ninelands Lane

Green Lane Primary Academy, Ribblesdale Avenue, Garforth

Primrose House, Church Close

Great and Little Preston Village Hall, Preston Lane

East Garforth Community Centre, The Crescent

Astley Court Community Centre, Primrose Hill Close

Cliff Top Park Office, Selby Road



Harewood

Scarcroft Village Hall, Wetherby Road

Thorner Parish Centre, Church View

Aberford Village Hall, Main Street South

Barwick In Elmet Village Hall, Chapel Lane

Harewood Village Hall, Church Lane

Shadwell Recreational Centre, Holywell Lane

Scholes Elmet Primary School, (Youth Wing), Station Road

Collingham Memorial Hall, (The New Supper Room), Main Street

Linton Village Hall, Linton Lane

East Keswick Village Hall, (Verity Room), School Lane

Bardsey Village Hall, Woodacre Lane



Headingley & Hyde Park

Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre (Heart), (The Shire Oak Room), Bennett Road

Headingley Parish Hall, (The Elam Room), St Michaels Road

The Conservatory, (Recreation Room), James Baillie Park

Brudenell Primary School, Welton Place

The Cardigan Centre, (Ground Floor Meeting Room), 145-149 Cardigan Road

Emerald Headingley Stadium, South Stand, Entrance from Car Park E, St Michael`s Lane

Shire Oak C of E Primary School, Wood Lane

Wrangthorn Church Hall, 2A Hyde Park Terrace

Brudenell Social Club, 33 Queens Road

Woodhouse Community Centre, (Main Hall), 197 Woodhouse Street

Quarry Mount Childrens Centre, (Training Room), Quarry Street



Horsforth

Portable building on car park adjacent to, Rawdon Meadows Playing Fields

Lister Hill Baptist Church, 1 Brownberrie Avenue

Woodside Methodist Church Hall, Outwood Lane

Horsforth Featherbank Infants School, (School Hall), Featherbank Avenue

Central Methodist Church, Opposite Library, Town Street

Portable building adjacent to Jubilee Hall, Layton Avenue

Broadfields Sheltered Housing Complex, King George Road

Newlaithes Primary School, (School Bungalow), Victoria Crescent

St Margaret`s Parish Centre, Church Lane

Portable Building on grassed area, near the Cricket Pavilion, Calverley Lane



Hunslet & Riverside

Holy Trinity Church, Boar Lane

Leeds Minster, (City of Leeds Room), Kirkgate

The Apostles Continuation Church, (Ground Floor Meeting Room), Disraeli Gardens

Cockburn Sports Hall, Primrose Lane

Rowland Road Working Mens Club, (Committee Room), 38 Rowland Road

Building Blocks Centre, (Main Hall), Tempest Road Entrance

Portable building on car park, adjacent to Hunslet Health Centre, Church Street, Hunslet

Hunslet Sports and Social Club, Moor Road

Hunslet Church of the Nazerene, Lupton Street



Kirkstall

Hawksworth Wood Primary School, Cragside Walk Entrance, Kirkstall

S.T.E.P Centre For the Over 60`S, 244 Queenswood Drive

St Stephens Parish Hall, (Main Hall), Norman Street

Queenswood Social Club, (The Lounge), 77 Queenswood Drive

Beecroft Primary School, (Main Hall), Eden Way

Portable building on land at, Village Place

Burley Greenhow Community Room, Haddon Road

West Park United Reformed Church, (Reception Area), Spen Lane



Kippax & Methley

Churchville House, Churchville Drive

Micklefield Youth Centre, Great North Road

Valley Ridge Community Centre, Valley Ridge

Lady Elizabeth Hastings C of E Junior School, (The Library), Green Lane

Vicars Court, (The Old School), Vicars Terrace

Hollins Grove Sheltered Housing, (The Lounge), Hollins Grove

Kippax Library, (Children`s Room in Basement), Westfield Lane

Portable building on grassed area, Church View, Ledston Luck

Kippax Community Centre, Gibson Lane

Kippax Leisure Centre, Station Road

Portable building near, Allerton Bywater Post Office, Highfield Green

Methley Methodist Church, Main Street, Mickletown

Methley Cricket Club, Little Church Lane

Portable building on land near, No`s 2 – 8 Embleton Road



Killingbeck & Seacroft

Portable building at the junction of, York Road & Somerville Green

Cross Gates Primary School, (The Parents Room), Poole Crescent

The Pavilion, Access Via Back Sutton Approach, Off Sutton Approach

Portable building on land near the junction of, Monkswood Bank & Monskwood Drive

Portable building on land adjoining, Barncroft Towers

Portable building at the junction of, Fearnville Drive & Dib Lane

St Richard`s Church Hall, (The Crypt), Kentmere Avenue

Our Lady`s RC Primary School, (Year 6 Classroom), Pigeon Cote Road

Beechwood Nursery, Beechwood Primary School, Kentmere Avenue

Seacroft Village Hall, York Road

Denis Healey Centre, Foundry Mill Street

Portable building on grassed area, Queensview, Brooklands Avenue

Cross Gates Branch Library, Farm Road



Little London & Woodhouse

Portable building at Grafton School, Craven Road

All Souls Church, Blackman Lane

New Little London Community Centre, Oatland Lane

Portable building at the junction of, Lovell Park Hill & Lovell Park Close, Little London

Merrion House, (Access via Woodhouse Lane entrance only), Woodhouse Lane

Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel, City Square, Leeds

Park Dale Hall, Marlborough Towers, (Opposite Leeds City College)

Swarthmore Education Centre, (Room 2), 2-7 Woodhouse Square

Hyde Park Methodist Church Hall, Woodsley Road

Better Leeds Communities, (Community Room), 42/46 Burley Lodge Road



Middleton Park

Portable building at the junction of, Lanshaw View & Town Street

Middleton Community Centre, 2 Acre Road

BITMO`s Gate (Former Belle Isle Library Building), Aberfield Gate

St John & St Barnabas Parish Hall, Off Belle Isle Road

Sharp Lane Primary School, Sharp Lane

West Grange Church, (Main Hall), West Grange Garth

Broom Nook Sheltered Housing, Broom Nook

Westwood Primary School, (Community Room), Helston Walk entrance only

St Mary`s Parochial Church Hall, North Lingwell Road

Portable building at the junction of, Manor Farm Rise & Manor Farm Drive

Cranmore and Raylands Community Centre, (Main Hall), Cranmore Drive

Portable building on grassed verge, adjacent to 31 Lingwell Road, Middleton, Leeds

St Cross Church, Middleton Park Avenue



Morley North

Drighlington Meeting Hall, (Main Hall), Moorland Road

Gildersome Meeting Hall, Town Street

St Peter`s Church Hall, At the Junction Of, Victoria Road & Rooms Lane

Churwell Community Centre (Stanhope Hall), (Main Hall), Elland Road

Asquith Primary School, (Nursery Room), Horsfall Street

St Peter`s Church Hall, Church Street

Churwell Primary School, (Training Room), Westwood SideMoortown

St Urban`s Catholic Primary School, Tongue Lane

Moortown Baptist Church, (Music Room), 204 King Lane

Moortown Primary School, (Main Hall), Shadwell Lane

Carr Manor High School, (G1 Technology Classroom), Carr Manor Road

The Corner House Club, 266 Lidgett Lane

Queens Hall, 294 Harrogate Road

Sophistica Hair & Beauty, 173 Stonegate Road, Leeds

Holy Trinity Community Hall, (Annexe), Church Lane

Stainbeck United Reformed Church, Entrance Off Stainbeck Road



Morley South

St Andrews Community Hall, St Andrews Avenue

St Francis Catholic Primary School, (Before & after school club), Highcliffe Road

Fountain Primary School, (Annexe Building), Fountain Street

Morley Town Hall, (Alexandra Hall), Queen Street

Newlands Methodist Church, Albert Drive

Church of the Latterday Saints, Bridge Street

Westerton Primary School, Hesketh Lane

Sports Club, Glen Road

Newlands Primary School, (The Nursery), Albert Drive



Otley & Yeadon

Otley Social Club, Concert Room, Hollin Gate

Westgate Primary School, (Westgate Nursery), Springfield Place Entrance

The Bridge Church, Bridge Street

Newall Church Hall, Newall Carr Road

Otley All Saints C of E Primary School, (Nursery Classroom), Lisker Drive

Yeadon Cricket Club, High Street

Yeadon Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Hill

Queensway Primary School, (The Retreat), Coppice Wood Avenue



Pudsey

Co-op Academy Beckfield, Formerly Pudsey Tyersal Junior & Infants School), (Nursery Unit)

Pudsey Waterloo Primary School, Victoria Road

Portable building at Greenside Primary School, Chapeltown

Pudsey Grangefield School, (Meeting room at the entrance), Access via Mount Pleasant Road

Park Spring Primary School, (Staff Room), Wellstone Avenue

Portable building on land adjacent to, South Pudsey

Community Education Training Centre, (Access via Lumby Lane)

Pudsey Southroyd Primary School, (Community Room), Littlemoor Crescent

St Andrews Methodist Church Hall, Robin Lane

Swinnow Children`s Centre, (The Nursery), Swinnow Primary School

Christ the Saviour Church, (Swinnow Walk Entrance), Swinnow Lane

Pudsey Primrose Hill Primary School, (Key Stage 2 Cloakroom), Primrose Hill



Rothwell

Haigh Road Community Centre, Haigh Road

John O`Gaunts Community Centre, 2 Temple Lawn

Woodlesford Methodist Chapel, Church Street, Adjacent To Woodlesford Primary School

St Mary`s Hall, Styebank Lane

The Oulton Institute, Quarry Hill

Rothwell Primary School, (Community Room), Off Carlton Lane

Rothwell Sports Centre, (Small Hall), Wakefield Road

Oulton Primary School, Green Lea

Rothwell Childrens Centre At Rose Farm, (Main Building), Cornwall Crescent

Carlton Primary School, New Road

Portable building on grassed area, at The Clock Tower, Castle Lodge Estate



Roundhay

Talbot Primary School, Entrance From Car Park, East Moor Road

Roundhay Childrens Centre, Brackenwood Drive

St Edmunds Parochial Hall, (Large Hall), Lidgett Park Road

Roundhay Parochial Hall, (Main Hall), 5 Fitzroy Drive

Roundhay School Primary Campus, Elmete Lane

Oakwood Church, Springwood Road

New Testament Church of God, (Sunday School Room), 3 Easterly Road

Portable building on grassed verge opposite, Sinai Synagogue, Roman Avenue



Temple Newsam

Portable Building in car park of, The New Wykebeck, Selby Road

Austhorpe Primary School, (The Learning Curve Room), Austhorpe Lane

Colton Methodist Church, (Main Church Hall), Meynell Road

Halton Library, 273 Selby Road

Temple Newsam Halton Primary School, (Entrance Via Children`s Centre Gate), Pinfold Lane

Portable building on land at the junction of, Woodland Hill & Cross Green Lane

St Mary`s Church Hall, 388 Selby Road

Osmondthorpe One Stop Centre, 81A Wykebeck Mount

Portable building on grassed area at the junction, of Ullswater Crescent & Rathmell Road

Portable building adjacent to 127 Cartmell Drive, Halton

Portable building on land at, Neville Garth



Weetwood

Cookridge Primary School, (Reception Classroom), Tinshill Drive

Ireland Wood Primary School, Raynel Gardens

Tinshill Free Church, Tinshill Lane

Iveson Primary School, (Early Years & Foundation Stage Building), Iveson Rise

YMCA – Lawnswood Branch, Otley Road

St Chad`s Parish Centre, Otley Road

Meanwood Community Centre, Stainbeck Avenue



Wetherby

Wetherby Deighton Gates Primary School, (Conference Room), Deighton Road

Crossley Street Primary School, (Nursery Unit)

Wetherby St James C of E Primary School, Hallfield Lane

Lady Elizabeth Hastings Primary School, Dowkell Lane, Thorp Arch

Walton Village Hall, School Lane, Walton

Boston Spa Village Hall, (Committee Room), High Street

Clilfford Village Hall, Albion Street

Bramham Village Hall, (The Supper Room), Low Way

Deepdale Community Centre, Deepdale Lane

Wetherby Health Centre, Hallfield Lane

Portable building on land opposite, 49 Aire Road

Portable building at the junction of, Butterwick Gardens & Grasmere Drive