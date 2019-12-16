Who are Yorkshire's 10 new MPs?

Have your say

With 10 new MPs heading to Westminster today to represent Yorkshire, the political makeup of the region has changed significantly.

Here, The Yorkshire Post profiles each of Yorkshire’s new representatives and introduces them to their constituents.

Yorkshire's new MPs.

Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam)

Daughter of Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake, Olivia Blake is the only new Labour MP from Yorkshire to be taking their seats this week.

Ms Blake studied biomedical science at university in Sheffield, which she moved to 10 years ago, and worked for the NHS and in political communications before being elected as a councillor in 2014.

She became deputy leader of Sheffield City Council but quit in August 2019 when the authority switched to a committee system.

Ms Blake’s priorities are public services and climate change.

Imran Khan (Wakefield)

Imran Khan, who nabbed Wakefield from Labour for the first time since 1932, prompted amusement when he jumped from a plane into the constituency following accusations he had been parachuted in.

Mr Khan was born in Wakefield, and his father was a consultant dermatologist, but worked around the world as an anti-terror expert and then became a special assistant to the United Nations.

Robbie Moore (Keighley)

Taking Yorkshire’s most marginal seat last week, Robbie Moore - qualified chartered surveyor - has a wish to create a new council with fellow Tory Philip Davies to cover Keighley and Shipley, getting rid of the control from Labour-run Bradford.

Mr Moore studied architecture in Newcastle and rural surveying at the University College of Estate Management.

A councillor in Alnwick, and on Northumberland County Council, he faced calls to resign from those posts when standing for Parliament.

Jason McCartney (Colne Valley)

Former Royal Air Force officer Jason McCartney snatched back Colne Valley from Labour’s Thelma Walker, having previously held the seat from 2010 to 2017.

Eagle-eyed voters may also recognise him as a candidate for Pudsey on Leeds City Council from 2006 - but back then he was a Lib Dem.

Mr McCartney was one of just a few Tory MPs who voted against upping tuition fees, and was an early supporter of holding a referendum on the EU.

Father-of-two Mr McCartney, when he was last in office, consistently voted to reduce housing benefit and against raising welfare.

Nick Fletcher (Don Valley)

Tory Nick Fletcher is also Director of the Doncaster Chamber, and ousted Labour’s Caroline Flint from the seat she had held for 22 years with a majority of 3,630.

Mr Fletcher has lived in Doncaster all of his life and was born in Armthorpe where he also went to school.

Mr Fletcher, who is married, later set up home in Wheatley before moving several times around the borough until finally settling in Bawtry, where he now lives.

He started electrical contracting business Analogue Electrics Limited in Doncaster back in 1994 and the firm, which is based in Harworth, recently celebrated 25 years in business.

Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley)

Alexander Stafford became Rother Valley’s first Tory MP in 100 years last week.

But without strong roots in the area - although with family ties in Dinnington - it remains to be seen if this will be a disadvantage.

Mr Stafford has worked for two MPs, a number of public affairs consultancies, and is a graduate from Oxford.

Lia Nici (Great Grimsby)

Councillor and media executive Lia Nici won Great Grimsby for the Conservatives. A self-employed TV producer since 2018, she previously worked as an executive producer on Estuary TV for seven years.

She caused some controversy during the campaign when she said people in northern towns with Labour MPs were to blame for the failure to leave the EU instead of the Tories.

But she still romped home with a 7,331 majority.

Mark Eastwood (Dewsbury)

Mark Eastwood has roots in Yorkshire, having grown up on a council estate in Batley to a single-parent family.

After he left school he went straight into work in sales, and has also worked in the manufacturing industry.

Tory association chairman in Dewsbury, he took the seat from Labour’s Paula Sherriff.

Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Tory highflyer Miriam Cates has been pictured a number of times with Boris Johnson, showing she is well thought of in the party.

Born in Sheffield she studied genetics at Oxford and trained as a science teacher at Sheffield Hallam University.

She has also served as a parish councillor but has come under criticism for an app developed with her husband which charges foodbanks to use it.

Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe)

The daughter of a Scunthorpe steel worker, Holly Mumby-Croft is the first Tory MP in the constituency’s history.

Local councillor and former mayor Ms Mumby-Croft describes herself as a "working class northern woman", not a career politician.

She also stood as the seat’s MP in 2017, losing out to Nic Dakin.