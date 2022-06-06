Conservative politician, Sir Graham Brady, has served as the MP for Altrincham and Sale West since 1997.

He has also been the chairman of the 1922 Committee since 2020, previously holding the position from 2010 to 2019.

Here is everything you need to know about Sir Graham Brady, including his role in the government and the current no confidence vote.

1922 Committee Chairman Sir Graham Brady. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Who is Sir Graham Brady?

Mr Brady was born in Salford, Lancashire and was educated at the Altrincham Grammar School for Boys.

He studied law at the University of Durham and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1989.

He was very politically driven as a student and served as chairman of the Durham University Conservative Association (DUCA) during the 1987 to 1988 academic year.

Mr Brady was one of six students elected to represent Durham at the annual NUS conference and served additionally as chairman of Northern Area Conservative Students (between 1987 and 1989) and as a member of the Conservative Party’s National Union Executive Committee between 1988 and 1989.

In 1989 he was given the consultant title in public relations with Shandwick plc and joined the Centre for Policy Studies in 1990.

Mr Brady was elected with a majority of 1,505 votes in the 1997 general election and was the youngest Conservative MP to be elected in 1997 as he was elected just before he turned 30.

In 1998, Mr Brady was one of just 13 Conservative MPs who voted in favour of an equal age of consent. He was a member of the executive of the 1922 Committee from 1998 to 2000.

He was a supporter of Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum.

Mr Brady was appointed a Knight Bachelor ‘for political and public service’ in the 2018 New Year Honours.

He has previously voted against the Marriage (Same Sex couples) Act in 2013 and has publicly spoken out against the second Covid-19 lockdown.

What is Sir Graham Brady’s role in the no confidence vote?

Mr Brady will be counting the ballots for the confidence vote on Monday, June 6 between 6pm and 8pm.

What is the 1922 Committee?The 1922 Committee, also known as ‘the 22’ is a committee of all backbench Conservative MPs that meets weekly when the Commons is sitting.

Its chair is elected by committee members and has considerable influence within the Parliamentary Party.