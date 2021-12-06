Why this Yorkshire school is going ahead with Nativity shows with extra Omicron prevention measures

Loxley Primary School has decided to go ahead with Nativity performances.

Loxley Primary School in Sheffield is one of those going ahead with in-person performances this week but is asking parents to wear masks during the performance and take lateral flow tests before attending and limiting attendance numbers for each show.

Headteacher James Connolly said the school has attempted to strike a balance between being cautious and ensuring the performances could go ahead after having to be done remotely last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post is aware of at least one other school in the region that has cancelled its in-person nativity performance as a direct result of concerns about the Omicron variant.Although the Government is advising against cancellations, teaching unions have said headteachers have been “caught between a rock and a hard place” on cancellation decisions, as they weigh up varying advice from central and local government and the opinions of parents.

Loxley Primary School has decided to go ahead with Nativity performances.

Mr Connolly said: “We have decided to go ahead with a lot more control measures.

“The children are only this age once and they might only get one crack at this - we don’t know what next year will bring.

“Doing it in person has so many benefits for the children.

“I completely understand others might take a different decision.

Loxley Primary School has decided to go ahead with Nativity performances.

“I’ve not received one complaint about what we have decided and the bookings have been really strong. There have been one or two parents saying they are really pleased it is going ahead.

“I’m hoping it will be a really special Nativity experience.

“Every school has thought really carefully about this and there won’t be one headteacher who has said ‘Let’s cancel it for an easy life’. We are a smaller school so it is a bit easier for us than some others.”

Read more:

Loxley Primary School has decided to go ahead with Nativity performances.