Will a live escape room come to Harrogate?

A ruling on plans for Harrogate’s first live escape room, giving residents the chance to battle the clock and crack puzzles, has been made.

Clue HQ, the Live Escape Game, is set to open the doors to a branch on Prospect Crescent in early July after securing conditional planning approval from Harrogate Borough Council.

The company has branches across the country

Franchise Owner, Steve West, says he was left delighted at the initial response to news of the plans reported by the Advertiser, and is now looking forward to bring an escape room to the town.

He said: “There has been some real excitement in Harrogate and I think this is because of the possibility of having something new and different coming to the town. Escape rooms are such a big thing these days and have taken off across the country.

“To hear that the plans have been approved has been fantastic, and I am pleased that we will be the ones bringing this to the town. Hopefully we are going to be up and running by early July, with two rooms on offer.”

Offering a teaser of what will be on offer Mr West said the themed rooms are called Betrayal of Cluetankhamun and Cell Block C.

He said: “It is hard to not spoil anything but when people come in for Cell Block C they will be put in to the room blindfolded and be in prison cells, with an hour to try and escape.”