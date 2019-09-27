'World remains silent on Kashmir genocide,' says Bradford MP Naz Shah

Bradford MP Naz Shah has branded the crisis in Kashmir as nothing short of a “genocide” as a Labour motion supporting Kashmiri people caused controversy in India.

The brutal reality of the crisis in Indian-administrated Kashmir has been laid bare to Bradford MP Naz Shah through a constituent who was there as the siege began.

Bradford MP Naz Shah speaks on Kashmir at Labour conference. Photo: Labour Party

Ms Shah, who is Kashmiri, spoke at Labour’s conference in Brighton on Tuesday, in support of an emergency motion to support the people of the conflict-hit region.

The Indian government revoked the special status accorded to Indian-administered Kashmir - which had previously given it a degree of autonomy - on August 5.

It was the most far-reaching political move in the disputed region in nearly 70 years.

And speaking to The Yorkshire Post Ms Shah said she had been sent a direct message by a woman whose mother was in Kashmir, as well as being in contact with a constiuent who had managed to escape.

Ms Shah said: “She direct messaged me saying ‘I need to speak, my mum is in lockdown’ and I’ve got people who are actually there and a resident in my constituency [who was there] at the time the siege started, who managed to get out two days later, she works in our local NHS.”

In a speech on Tuesday Ms Shah said the conflict in Kashmir was nothing short of a “genocide”.

The current situation has led to sweeping communication and movement restrictions, and Ms Shah, a British Pakistani Kashmiri, said “horrific human rights abuses”.

Addressing conference Ms Shah, who represents Bradford West, said: “Over 70 years have passed, UN resolutions denied, self determination sidelined, tens of thousands murdered, political activists tortured, the honour of women forcefully robbed and raped, and now the Indian Government has revoked article 370 and placed a siege on the people of Kashmir.

“Two months have passed with a complete lockdown on the region , no communication with the outside world, 700,000 Indian military personnel are placed on guard in the most militarised region in the world, barbed wires are covering the city, political leaders are under house arrest, and there are some reports of the most horrific human rights abuses with midnight raids, torture, rape and murder.

“The path to genocide in Kashmir is opening up and the world remains silent.”

As soon as the motion passed on Tuesday, the Indian High Commission in London cancelled its annual reception with Labour Friends of India.

A senior Indian diplomat told the Times of India: “We cancelled it. The reason was because of the motion.”

The Government regards the conflict as a bilateral issue but Ms Shah rejected this and called for international intervention.

She said: “We’re not seeing what’s happening on the news because it’s on complete lockdown.”

She added: “I think Britain has a huge role to play is this conversation.

“Human rights violations are for every country not just the two countries where it is happening, we can’t just watch in silence.”

India and Pakistan have been fighting over Kashmir since 1947, when they gained independence from Britain.

Kashmir was expected to become part of Pakistan, like other Muslim-majority regions. But its Hindu ruler wanted to stay independent and accepted help from India during an invasion from Muslim tribesmen from Pakistan, sparking war.

India approached the United Nations asking it to intervene. In July 1949, India and Pakistan signed ceasefire agreement as recommended by the UN and the region became divided.

Today both countries claim Kashmir in full but control only parts of it each.