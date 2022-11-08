TransPennine Express (TPE), Northern and Avanti West Coast have cancelled hundreds of services at short notice, despite introducing reduced timetables earlier this year to try and reduce disruption.

The operators have blamed train driver shortages and a range of other issues, including, high levels of staff sickness and problems with the infrastructure.

Transport for the North has been working with each operator to address these issues and said they have put plans in place to reduce disruption in reinstate services.

The organisation is also calling on the Government to provide funding for a new training academy in the North, to “ensure there is a pipeline of trained drivers” and “end the reliance on overtime working”.

TPE, owned by FirstGroup, has seen a high number of drivers leave the company in recent months and it is now working to clear a training backlog which was built up during Covid

The operator said there has been significant disruption after drivers decided to stop working on their rest days in December last year and members of the drivers’ union ASLEF have taken part in a number of strikes, as part of an ongoing row about pay.

Transport for the North said the TPE’s decision to cut services in September “has not resulted in a consistent reduction in cancellations as hoped” but the situation “should improve” before a new timetable is introduced next month as a number of newly qualified drivers are being brought in.

Passengers travelling with Northern, which is owned by the Department of Transport, have also been hit by disruption after some drivers decided to stop working overtime.

But the operator recently resolved a rostering dispute with drivers in the North West, which led to a fivefold reduction in cancellations, and it is planning to reinstate the vast majority of services that were cut from its network in May.

Avanti West Coast, which is also owned by FirstGroup, slashed the number of services it runs in August, to try and reduce disruption, after dozens of drivers stopped volunteering to cover shifts on their rest days.