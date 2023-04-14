Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough, said: "They are exercising options to acquire freehold parcels of land for nominal sums of money, and they are going to benefit massively as a direct result of that.

"That's not what this project should have been about. It shouldn't have been about making rich men even richer."

Mr Cunningham said there is "no indication at all" that the developers are investing any money in the project.

But Mr Houchen said Teesworks was set up with the approval of various Government departments and local authorities, including the Labour-run Stockton Council, and he has worked with the company to secure more than £2bn of investment.

Under the current arrangement, STDC is responsible for the expensive remediation work, as the 4,500 acre site is contaminated by waste produced by the industrial businesses which were based there, and Teesworks Limited will then take care of “commercialisation”.

According to the STDC, it cannot accurately predict how much that remediation will cost, but it is likely to range between £120k to £300k per acre.

Remediation has already been completed on a 90-acre plot of land, which will be leased to SeAH Wind so it can build a £400m wind turbine monopile manufacturing facility.

According to STDC, Teesworks Limited, which will “exercise its option” once the remediation work has been completed.

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited is also expected to agree an option for lease agreement with Teesworks Limited and STDC, so it can build a gas-fired power plant and carbon capture facility on a 100-acre plot, as part of a £1.5bn project.

STDC has not revealed how much Teesworks Limited (90 per cent owned by developers) will make from the lease agreements, but the company receives around half the money made through scrap metal sales.

