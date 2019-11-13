YMCA urges parties to put young people first this election

Young people should be front and centre of political parties’ election campaigns, a charity has urged.

YMCA has called on political parties to prioritise young people and tailor policies to ensure that each young person has the opportunity to live their best lives.

It is calling for a number of measures, including reinvestment of youth services, a real living wage for young people and ensuring young people have a roof over their heads by removing major barriers such as cost of rent, deposits and bills.

Denise Hatton, chief executive of YMCA England & Wales, said: “At YMCA we believe that every person should have the opportunity to live their best life. Having championed young people and communities for 175 years, we know first-hand what young people are going through and what the next government must do to in order to help them achieve this.

“Now more than ever, we need a government that will deliver for our country's young people. If we want decision makers to prioritise the interests of young people through policies that will positively impact their lives and prospects, it is imperative that their voices are heard loud and clear.

“Only with access to quality youth services, meaningful careers, financial stability, secure housing and holistic wellbeing support can a new era for youth become a reality.

“In order to make this happen we must work together. As well as calling on government, young people must also make their voices heard by registering to vote. By being informed on the policies of local candidates and having their say on polling day, young people can make an impact on the result of the election and help ensure that the decisions of the next government reflect what is best for them now and in the future.”

