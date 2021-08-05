York Bridge Centre

The York Bridge Club building in Holgate Road could be transformed under the proposals.

The club is set to move to a new purpose-built base in the grounds of Acomb Sports Club after it outgrew its premises in Holgate Road, where it has been based since 1999.

Developer Click Property and Investments has taken over the old clubhouse and submitted a planning application to turn it into office suites and a cafe with an outdoor seating area.

They plan to rent out offices on a “room by room” basis to a variety of businesses and aim to transform the appearance of the building by replacing the windows, adding a new shop front and repainting the exterior.

A planning report says: “Regular bridge sessions (up to three per day) are held at the club (pre-covid) for groups of 20 to 40 people, with regular matches each week for 60 to 80 people.

“Over recent years their existing building has proved not to be adequate for the needs of the bridge club’s local members. For this reason, along with the demand for improved facilities amongst local residents the York Bridge Club are currently building and relocating to a new facility.”

The Holgate Road property is a pair of semi-detached homes that were extended at the back and there is a car park, with plans for a new electric vehicle charging space and a disabled parking bay.

Work has already begun on building the replacement clubhouse for York Bridge Club.

Club secretary Mark Dunkley said trustees had been looking to relocate the club since 2014 but realistically could not compete in the commercial property market.

The bridge club expects completion of the works and the opening of the new premises in late 2021.

The club was founded in 1946 and celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

It has 250 members who have remained active through the pandemic by playing online.