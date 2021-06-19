Residents across York say their green bins have not been collected in some cases for up to a week and have remained on the street. Photo credit: Getty Images

City of York Council says the waste teams are working hard to collect all missed bins and it's currently recruiting more drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say people do not need to phone the council to tell them about missed bins but can check the website, which says which routes have been missed.

Green bin collections have been missed from homes in Acomb, Fishergate, Stockton-on-the-Forest, Dringhouses, Wheldrake, Heslington and Fulford and other areas in the past week.

Ben Grabham, head of environmental services, from York City Council, said: "The reason for the disruption is that we are experiencing a shortage of HGV (class 2) drivers, which is currently affecting a small proportion of our garden waste bin collections.

"I’d like to apologise to residents affected by the missed garden collections and reassure them we’re working hard to collect all missed waste as close to the normal date as possible.

"We are prioritising all household waste and recycling, to ensure these are collected which means that some garden waste collections are affected."

A dedicated missed collections webpage is update daily by York City Council here.

__________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.